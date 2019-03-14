Jazz's Dante Exum: Will face minute's restriction Wednesday

Exum will be on a minute's restriction for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This isn't too much of a surprise, as this will be Exum's second game back after a 25-game absence. He saw 15 minutes in the previous game, so he will likely play a similar role. It's unclear at this time how long he will be on a minute's restriction.

