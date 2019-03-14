Jazz's Dante Exum: Will face minute's restriction Wednesday
Exum will be on a minute's restriction for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
This isn't too much of a surprise, as this will be Exum's second game back after a 25-game absence. He saw 15 minutes in the previous game, so he will likely play a similar role. It's unclear at this time how long he will be on a minute's restriction.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.