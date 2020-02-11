Brantley scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected 14 rebounds along with eight assists in a win over Texas on Monday.

Brantley was easily the most productive player on the court Monday as he led the Stars in scoring and paced all players in both boards and dimes. The College of Charleston product has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 11 games.