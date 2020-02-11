Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Nears triple-double Monday
Brantley scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected 14 rebounds along with eight assists in a win over Texas on Monday.
Brantley was easily the most productive player on the court Monday as he led the Stars in scoring and paced all players in both boards and dimes. The College of Charleston product has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 11 games.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Returns to action with 23 points•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Racks up 25 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Leads Stars with 26 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Stays hot with 28 points•
-
Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Leads Stars with 27 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...