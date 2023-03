Brantley's 10-day contract with the Jazz expired Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brantley appeared in three games over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest. Utah has four players on the injury report heading into Wednesday's game in San Antonio, so the team could be motivated to re-sign Brantley to a second 10-day deal if for no other reason than to have another healthy body available.