Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bounces back in Game 3 win
Ingles poured in 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Coming off the heels of a forgettable performance in Game 2, Ingles bounced back with his best scoring total over the first three games against the Thunder. The 30-year-old wing also put up a series-high number of shot attempts and paced the Jazz in both three-point tries and made threes on the night. The solid all-around line was reflective of the type of production that Ingles often put up during his breakout regular season, and he'll look to replicate the effort in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in key win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes first Jazz player to hit 200 3-pointers in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Offensive usage sees drop Sunday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another full stat line Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....