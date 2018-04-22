Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bounces back in Game 3 win

Ingles poured in 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Coming off the heels of a forgettable performance in Game 2, Ingles bounced back with his best scoring total over the first three games against the Thunder. The 30-year-old wing also put up a series-high number of shot attempts and paced the Jazz in both three-point tries and made threes on the night. The solid all-around line was reflective of the type of production that Ingles often put up during his breakout regular season, and he'll look to replicate the effort in Monday's Game 4.

