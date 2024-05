Ingles accumulated two assists over eight minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ingles played just eight minutes in the win, serving more as a cheerleader than an actual player. Now in the twilight of his career, Ingles provides the team with a much-needed veteran presence. Win or lose, the Magic have managed to turn some heads this season and the future is certainly bright in Orlando.