The Magic declined Ingles' $11 million team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Orlando wasn't interested in retaining Ingles at an $11 million salary figure, the team is expected to try and re-sign the 36-year-old at a more favorable rate. However, Ingles' skills as a perimeter shooter and secondary playmaker should make him a sought-after player in free agency for contending clubs looking to bolster their bench unit, so the Magic could face competition in their bid to retain him. Over 68 appearances for Orlando in 2023-24, Ingles averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 17.2 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.