Jazz's Joe Ingles: Can't get going Friday

Ingles managed just one point (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.

The 30-year-old came up empty from the field, a disappointing development considering he'd gone a solid 6-for-13 over his first two exhibitions combined. Ingles is expected to start at either shooting guard or small forward in the coming season, but he'll need to demonstrate the ability to consistently contribute on offense as a member of the first team. Ingles has certainly had his moments over his first three seasons while usually coming off the bench and posted career bests in points (7.1), rebounds (3.2), assists (2.7), steals (1.2), shooting percentage (45.2) and three-point shooting percentage (44.1) last season. If he can translate and build on those improvements over a starter's workload, the fourth-year swingman will certainly keep the Jazz and fantasy owners very pleased.