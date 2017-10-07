Jazz's Joe Ingles: Can't get going Friday
Ingles managed just one point (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.
The 30-year-old came up empty from the field, a disappointing development considering he'd gone a solid 6-for-13 over his first two exhibitions combined. Ingles is expected to start at either shooting guard or small forward in the coming season, but he'll need to demonstrate the ability to consistently contribute on offense as a member of the first team. Ingles has certainly had his moments over his first three seasons while usually coming off the bench and posted career bests in points (7.1), rebounds (3.2), assists (2.7), steals (1.2), shooting percentage (45.2) and three-point shooting percentage (44.1) last season. If he can translate and build on those improvements over a starter's workload, the fourth-year swingman will certainly keep the Jazz and fantasy owners very pleased.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will sign four-year extension with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dishes out 11 assists in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Full stat line in Monday win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts career-high eight assists•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...