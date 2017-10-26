Jazz's Joe Ingles: Cleared to play Wednesday

Ingles (illness) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ingles has been dealing with a minor illness of late, but as expected, he'll play through it. He also played through the ailment Tuesday against the Clippers, but was held to a season-low 18 minutes, so there's certainly a chance he sees some restrictions on his playing time once again. He'll make for a risky play Wednesday because of it.