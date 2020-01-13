Jazz's Joe Ingles: One dime shy of double-double
Ingles compiled 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.
Ingles scored at least 20 for the fifth time in the last 15 games after not doing so once through his first 24 appearances of 2019-20. Ingles also finished in single digits 16 times in those first 24 tilts. Mike Conley (hamstring) has missed all but one of the last 15 games and was limited to 19 minutes in the lone exception. As such, for as long as Conley remains sidelined Ingles can likely be expected to continue initiating plenty of offense and regularly stuffing stat sheets.
