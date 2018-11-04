Jazz's Joe Ingles: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Ingles totaled just four points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Nuggets.
Ingles was quiet Saturday, hitting just one three-pointer on his way to four points. Denver's defense has vastly improved this season and they were able to shut-down the sharp-shooting Aussie, keeping the Jazz to just 88 points in the process. Ingles had a hot start to the season but was bound to see some regression. That being said, he will generally be better than this and we now simply look forward to the next game against the Raptors on Monday.
