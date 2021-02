Ingles recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 114-89 win over the Lakers.

There was plenty of garbage time in this one, limiting Ingles to just 22 minutes -- his lowest total since Jan. 23. Ingles is having a strong month overall, as he's averaged 12.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 5.1 assists to 1.7 turnovers, and 3.6 rebounds in 28.7 minutes.