Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp in blowout win

Ingles registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 28 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Ingles matched Rudy Gobert for second-highest scoring total on the Jazz while equaling a season best by draining 75.0 percent of his attempts. The 31-year-old Aussie continued his strong work as a facilitator as well, and he's now dished out at least five assists in five straight and eight of his last 10 contests overall. Ingles' scoring has dipped into the single digits on six occasions during November, but he seems to be hitting his stride again if his last three games -- which have all included double-digit point tallies -- are any indication.