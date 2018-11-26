Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp in blowout win
Ingles registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 28 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Ingles matched Rudy Gobert for second-highest scoring total on the Jazz while equaling a season best by draining 75.0 percent of his attempts. The 31-year-old Aussie continued his strong work as a facilitator as well, and he's now dished out at least five assists in five straight and eight of his last 10 contests overall. Ingles' scoring has dipped into the single digits on six occasions during November, but he seems to be hitting his stride again if his last three games -- which have all included double-digit point tallies -- are any indication.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...