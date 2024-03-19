Collins won't return to Monday's game against Minnesota after he exited the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds over 20 minutes.

Collins was visibly shaken up after attempting to contest a vicious Anthony Edwards dunk with 5:29 remaining in the period and taking a hit to the head in the process. He'll be subject to diagnostic testing in the Jazz locker room before an assessment is made as to whether he suffered a concussion. If Collins is diagnosed with a brain injury, he would likely face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City. Walker Kessler and Omer Yurtseven will likely serve as Utah's primary options at center for the remainder of Monday's contest.