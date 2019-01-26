Korver tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 106-102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Following a three-game stretch of single-digit point totals, Korver stepped back up on the offensive end Friday and posted the third-highest scoring tally on the Jazz. The veteran sharpshooter has bounced back from a brief 1-for-8 slump from three-point range to drain seven of his 15 attempts from distance over his last pair of contests. Additionally, Korver is enjoying his most productive month of the season thus far in January, averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting an impressive 40.8 percent from three-point range across 13 games. His minutes have consistently been in the mid-20s at minimum, making him a reliable deep-league option and affordable DFS play.