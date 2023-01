Potter will be available Tuesday for the Jazz's game against the Cavaliers after being called up from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Potter is unlikely to factor into head coach Will Hardy's rotation Tuesday, but he'll provide the Jazz with some depth in the frontcourt while Utah is without two other big men in Kelly Olynyk (ankle) and Udoka Azubuike (COVID-19 health and safety protocols).