Potter racked up 20 points (8-22 FG, 4-17 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Rockets.

With numerous Jazz players sidelined, Potter was gifted much more offensive freedom, but he struggled to get shots to fall. Despite his struggles from the floor, he still tied for a team-high in points while posting a game-high 12 rebounds. The 25-year-old figures to spend most of his time with Utah's G-League affiliate next season.