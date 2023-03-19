Agbaji notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Celtics.

Agbaji put together a sold shooting performance, which was sorely needed amid Jordan Clarkson's (finger) absence. The highly-touted Kanasas product started the past eight games with mixed results, but Saturday's effort was the best stat line of the group. The slashing sharpshooter depends on success beyond the arc to pad his scoring, and although he's only shot 32.1 percent from downtown during his starting stint, his overall 3-point percentage in his rookie season is about four points higher.