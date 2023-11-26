Yurtseven logged six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 win over the Pelicans.

Yurtseven ran with the opening unit Saturday, flirting with a double-double in the process. He has been able to remind everyone just what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes over the past week. However, with Walker Kessler returning from injury tonight, Yurtseven's opportunities could be about to dry up. He is someone to monitor just in case he is handed a larger role at some point during the season but until then, he can be safely left on the waiver wire in most leagues.