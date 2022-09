Lee was traded to the Jazz on Thursday, along with Kelly Olynyk, in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lee essentially amounts to a throw-in in the deal, but with the Jazz clearly entering a rebuild, it's possible that Utah is a better spot for his development. Even so, the Jazz have several guards ahead of him on the depth chart, so Lee will likely have trouble earning enough minutes to keep him on the fantasy radar in most formats.