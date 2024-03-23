Kessler is not in the starting lineup to face the Rockets on Saturday, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Kessler will head back to the bench since John Collins (face) is available and will recover his regular starting spot at center. Kessler is averaging 7.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game since the All-Star break.
