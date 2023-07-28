Williams will be waived by the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams made five appearances for Portland late in the 2022-23 campaign, including starts in the final four games of the regular season. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per game but will be forced to seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023-24 season.
