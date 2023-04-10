Williams closed Sunday's 157-101 loss to the Warriors with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes.

Williams made five appearances with the Blazers down the stretch when the team was eliminated from playoff contention and posted decent numbers, starting in his final four outings and scoring in double digits twice. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his short stint with Portland, but he doesn't figure to have a long-term future with the organization.