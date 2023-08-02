The Rockets signed Williams to a one-year deal Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Williams made just five appearances for the Trail Blazers in 2022-23 and averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.2 minutes. He will likely compete for a depth role in the backcourt in Houston.
More News
-
Jeenathan Williams: Let go by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Ends season with 17-point game•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Efficient outing as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Available for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Probable Sunday•