Martin exploded for 36 points (16-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Canton.

Martin saved his best performance for the season-ending matchup, as he surpassed the 30-point mark while showing accuracy from the field. Martin scored at least 20 points on a regular basis during the regular season and ended the 2021 G League campaign averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.