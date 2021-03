Martin delivered 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Austin.

Martin continues to be a reliable scoring threat for Long Island and has scored at least 15 points in all but three of his games this season, and he also delivered an improved shooting performance since he made under 36 percent of his shots in three straight games before putting up strong numbers here.