Martin registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

Martin has been one of Long island's most reliable scoring threats and is clearly trending in the right direction here, as he has now scored 20 or more points in three straight contests, and in five of his last six outings. He is averaging 19.0 points per game in the current campaign.