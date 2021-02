Martin registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Ignite.

Martin paced the Nets with a 24-point performance and ended just two dimes shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season. With three straight games with at least 20 points and five games with six or more assists, Martin has been one of the top fantasy contributors for Long Island by a wide margin.