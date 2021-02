Martin registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against Delaware.

Martin ended just two boards and three dimes away from a triple-double, and he also registered a season-high scoring output in this contest. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his first six games of the season but has been an all-around threat for Long Island, averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.