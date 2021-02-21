Martin notched 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists across 26 minutes in Saturday's loss against Rio Grande.

Martin reached the 20-point mark once again -- he has accomplished that feat four times already, including in three of his last four contests. He has also shot at least 50 percent from the field in three straight games, so he's scoring at a good rate but also being efficient when doing so. Martin is averaging 17.9 points per game in seven appearances thus far for Long Island.