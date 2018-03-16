Jeremy Evans: Seventh straight double-double
Evans tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block during Thursday's 112-102 loss at Grand Rapids.
This was Evans' seventh consecutive game with a double-double while cruising past the 25-point mark Thursday. The 6-9 forward continues to prove himself as one of the most dynamic scoring/assist players in the G League this season. A double-double candidate night in and night out, the 30-year-old veteran is averaging 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest across 30 games played.
