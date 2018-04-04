Evans was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Evans, who recently signed a 10-day contract with Atlanta, began that deal helping the BayHawks in their playoff run. With that game out of the way, however, Evans has been called up to the NBA level, where he could see his first taste of NBA action since the 2015-16 campaign.

