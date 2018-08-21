Evans signed a contract with Turkish club Darussafaka on Tuesday, Sportnado.com reports.

Evans, who was selected in the late second round of the 2010 NBA Draft, played just one game for the Hawks last season. This season will mark his second time playing outside of America, as he was a member of Khimki in the VTB United League during the 2016-17 campaign. There, he saw 13.5 minutes per game in six appearances, averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds.