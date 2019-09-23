Joakim Noah: To work out with Clippers

Noah is expected to work out for the Clippers this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Noah was in the running for a roster spot with the Lakers last month, but the team ultimately opted to go with Dwight Howard in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' torn ACL. Now, Los Angeles' other team has interest in the veteran center, who acquitted himself well in a resurgent half-season with the Grizzlies in 2018-19. If the Clippers were to sign Noah, it would likely be for depth purposes, but the 34-year-old put up impressive averages of 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks/steals in just 16.5 minutes per game a year ago.