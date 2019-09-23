Joakim Noah: To work out with Clippers
Noah is expected to work out for the Clippers this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Noah was in the running for a roster spot with the Lakers last month, but the team ultimately opted to go with Dwight Howard in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' torn ACL. Now, Los Angeles' other team has interest in the veteran center, who acquitted himself well in a resurgent half-season with the Grizzlies in 2018-19. If the Clippers were to sign Noah, it would likely be for depth purposes, but the 34-year-old put up impressive averages of 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks/steals in just 16.5 minutes per game a year ago.
More News
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...