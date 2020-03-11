Clippers' Joakim Noah: Not active Tuesday
Noah (Not Injury Related) will not be active for Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Noah traveled with the team to Golden State, but his debut will have to wait. His next chance to suit up with the Clippers for the first time will come Friday against the Nets.
