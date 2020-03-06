Joakim Noah: Signing with Clippers
Noah will sign with the Clippers and is expected to join the team next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal will start as a 10-day contract.
Noah appeared in 42 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes. In joining the Clippers, he'll presumably act as a depth option behind Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac most nights. Noah does bring some passing ability to the table, which neither Harrell or Zubac are known for. However, from a fantasy perspective, Noah joining the Clippers probably doesn't result in anything actionable outside of the very deepest of leagues.
