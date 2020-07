Noah finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Magic.

In his first game with the Clippers, Noah got the start at center with Ivica Zubac unavailable. The veteran saw 15 minutes of action in his first NBA game since March of 2019. Assuming Noah appears in a playoff game for the Clips, it'll be his first postseason action since 2015.