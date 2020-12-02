Noah was waived by the Clippers on Tuesday and is "likely headed toward retirement," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noah has struggled to stay healthy and find a role late in his career, appearing in just 129 games over the past five seasons. That said, his prime was excellent. He made one All-NBA team, three All-Defense teams and was selected as the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year, also coming in fourth in MVP voting that season. In his two All-Star seasons, Noah averaged 12.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.9 minutes. If he retires before this season, he'll finish with the 75th most offensive rebounds (2,141) in NBA history.