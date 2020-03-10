Clippers' Joakim Noah: Traveling with team
Noah (not injury related) will travel with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against Golden State, though it's unclear if he'll play, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Noah has yet to practice with the team, so while he may technically be available for Tuesday's clash, the team could hold him out until Friday against the Nets. An update should come closer to tipoff.
