Ayayi registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the G League Celtics.

Although Ayayi has now failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark in 14 out of his last 16 appearances, he's still been able to make his presence felt by doing the dirty work and digging in defensively on a nightly basis. The 22-year-old is now averaging 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists per game across Lakeland's last 12 contests.