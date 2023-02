Ayayi recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Despite not being a substantial scoring threat, Ayayi still finds ways to make his presence felt in other ways, as he has now combined for eight steals across Lakeland's previous two matchups. The 6-foot-4 guard is currently averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 36 G League contests on the year.