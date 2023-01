Ayayi recorded 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 win over the Swarm.

Ayayi saw the most minutes off of Lakeland's bench Saturday versus Greensboro and posted a solid 15 points on just six field-goal attempts. The 22-year-old has been rather quiet over the last month, but he's nonetheless averaged 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over the last eight matchups.