Ayayi recorded 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-102 win over Raptors 905.

Ayayi led both teams with 11 boards en route to tallying his fourth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign versus the 905 on Thursday. The 23-year-old also entered the starting five in place of Jay Scrubb (concussion) and connected on all five of his field-goal attempts, so look for him to continue serving as both an efficient scorer as well as a glass-cleaning presence for the time being.