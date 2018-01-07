Joel Bolomboy: Waived by Bucks
Bolomboy was waived by the Bucks on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Bucks announced earlier Sunday that they had converted Bolomboy from his original two-way contract to a standard one. However, Bolomboy's new deal won't last long, as he's now been waived and will head to the free agent pool. In the corresponding move, the Bucks are set to elevate Sean Kilpatrick to a full NBA deal. Bolomboy could end up settling for a spot in the G-League if there isn't much interest elsewhere right away from other NBA teams.
