Joel Bolomboy: Averages double-double
Bolomboy produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Friday's 119-99 loss to Lakeland.
Bolomboy had a mediocre game Friday considering his last few performances, but was still able to pour in 17 points. The former Weber State forward is averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.
