Bolomboy added 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist during Friday's 115-109 win over host Long Island.

The second-year forward has solidified himself as force for the Herd this season and Friday was no different. Bolomboy has scored past the 20-point mark nine times now and while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor. The Weber State product is averaging a double-double this year with 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.