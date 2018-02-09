Bolomboy registered 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss at Lakeland.

The former Weber State product continues to impress in his first stint with the NBA G-League. Bolomboy is currently averaging a double-double with 17.3 points and 10.6 rebounds. He should be able to carry on these numbers as he has shown consistently throughout this season.