Joel Bolomboy: Continues to impress
Bolomboy registered 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss at Lakeland.
The former Weber State product continues to impress in his first stint with the NBA G-League. Bolomboy is currently averaging a double-double with 17.3 points and 10.6 rebounds. He should be able to carry on these numbers as he has shown consistently throughout this season.
