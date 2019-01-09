McRae scored 43 points (14-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 13-13 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot in the 114-105 win over the Legends on Tuesday.

McRae needed every bit of scoring in order to will his team to victory as the forward put on a clinic throughout the contest. 27 shots amounted to over 20 percent of the team's total attempts Tuesday, but when McRae is knocking them down the Go-Go certainly won't be complaining.