Nuggets' Jordan McRae: Dropped from rotation
McRae (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.
McRae, PJ Dozier and Noah Vonleh all saw their spots in the Denver rotation evaporate with the team returning three players (Will Barton, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee) from multi-game absences in the Nuggets' first contest of the second half. Even though Denver proactively acquired McRae prior to the trade deadline, the 28-year-old looks like he'll only be an insurance option in the event starting guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris succumb to injuries.
