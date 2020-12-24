McRae is nearing an agreement on a contract with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

McRae is expected to arrive in China by the end of the week to put pen to paper on what's most likely a one-year contract. The 29-year-old combo guard spent time with the Wizards, Nuggets and Pistons in 2019-20, appearing in 37 games and averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest. He became a free agent in late November, when the Pistons renounced his rights.