Nuggets' Jordan McRae: Set for Nuggets debut
McRae (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.
McRae was considered probable with the right ankle sprain, but he's good to go for his first game with Denver. The 28-year-old could see a sizable role off the bench with Will Barton (knee) and Michael Porter (ankle) sidelined.
